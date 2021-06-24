‘It’s in the past, and we’ll leave it there’: Father of Summer Wells addresses criminal history

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The father of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has a criminal history in Utah, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

In Arkansas, Wells was charged with possession of controlled counterfeit substances without a prescription and burglary between 2006 to 2007.

Information obtained by our sister station KTVX shows that Wells faced multiple charges in Utah from 1990 to 2001.

Wells was charged with attempted aggravated assault, interfering with a public servant, forgery, burglary of a dwelling and theft in the state.

When we asked Wells earlier this week if he would like to address his criminal history he said, “It’s in the past, and we’ll leave it there.”

Earlier this week, we reported Donald Wells was arrested last year in Tennessee for domestic assault.

According to police reports, Wells was arrested in October 2020 and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon following an incident with Summer’s mother.

“We’ve worked it out, she’s apologized to me,” Wells said. “She’s went to the district attorneys, she even went to judge and told them she made a serious mistake and that’s the end of it.”

This past April, Wells plead guilty to possession of a handgun while under the influence. The other charges were dismissed.

TBI said in a press conference that the Wells family has been very cooperative with investigators throughout their search efforts.