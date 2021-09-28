‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ to cover search for Summer Wells Wednesday night, call for tips

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the reward for information on Summer Wells’ location increases and investigators continue to follow leads, a national investigation icon will throw his weight behind the effort to locate the Rogersville 5-year-old who has been missing since June 15.

According to a Facebook post by the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature an episode outlining the circumstances and current knowledge surrounding Summer’s disappearance on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST, as well as a call for credible tips to their own In Pursuit hotline and web form.

The Investigation Discovery show covers ongoing cases with commentary from both John Walsh, host of America’s Most Wanted and his son Callahan Walsh, a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Walsh entered the world of investigation and justice after the abduction and death of his son, Adam Walsh, in 1981. According to his Investigation Discovery bio, Walsh is an honorary U.S. Marshal and has been honored five times by four different presidents.

Tips submitted to America’s Most Wanted and In Pursuit with John Walsh have led to the capture of hundreds of fugitives within the United States and Mexico, many of whom were alleged murderers and rapists considered to be dangerous while at large.