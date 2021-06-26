Hawkins Co. EMA expects large group of responders at search site for Summer Wells Sunday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director says a large group of responders will likely be at the site of the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells on Sunday, June 27.

A post from Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller, a “large group of responders” is expected at the search site on Sunday.

“This has been a long and exhausting mission for our responders,” Miller wrote in the post.

No further details were released in the post.

On Saturday, June 26, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a notice saying they were seeking a “potential witness” to Summer’s disappearance. The possible witness was driving a Toyota pickup truck in the area of the Wells’ home close to the time she was first reported missing.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since the morning of June 16. Search crews have been working each day in the nearby area since her disappearance.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

