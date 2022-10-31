ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.

Don Wells had been sentenced after pleading guilty to an October 2021 DUI arrest. While the mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is 48 hours in jail, the arrest was in violation of his probation related to a previous charge. This dragged out the sentence to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Wells’ time in jail was not related to Summer’s disappearance from her rural Hawkins County home in June 2021. To date, no one has been charged in relation to her disappearance.

While in jail, Wells released several letters, including one on July 18 that addresses those he believes kidnapped his daughter.