GALLERY: Summer Wells’ mother releases new pictures of missing 5-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Missing 5-year-old Summer Wells’ mother has shared additional pictures of Summer with News Channel 11 on Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, 5-year-old Summer Wells remains missing. More than 100 agencies across the state and U.S. have assisted in the search as it reaches its 11th day.
The TBI revealed its received 394 tips in the search for Summer.
None have resulted in a solid lead, according to the agency.
The TBI reports Summer’s appearance as follows:
- Age: 5
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
- Height: 3′
- Weight: 40 lbs.
- NCIC: M476287498
- Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
- Missing Since: June 15, 2021
Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
