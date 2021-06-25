GALLERY: Summer Wells’ mother releases new pictures of missing 5-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Missing 5-year-old Summer Wells’ mother has shared additional pictures of Summer with News Channel 11 on Friday.













PHOTOS: Candus Bly

As of Friday afternoon, 5-year-old Summer Wells remains missing. More than 100 agencies across the state and U.S. have assisted in the search as it reaches its 11th day.

The TBI revealed its received 394 tips in the search for Summer.

None have resulted in a solid lead, according to the agency.

Anyone with information concerning Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or send an email to TipsToTBI@tn.gov. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/dFhKSA40iN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 25, 2021

The TBI reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

