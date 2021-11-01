Gag order placed on case involving Wells family children in state custody

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A gag order has been issued on the child protective services case involving the sons of Donald Wells and Candus Bly.

The order was issued by juvenile court Judge Daniel Boyd on Oct. 26.

It reads “All parties to this action are hereby prohibited from discussing this matter or the children with the media or any other nonessential person entity and/or uninvolved or disinterred parties and/or persons.”

Randall Collier, the Circuit Court Clerk for Hawkins County, said the original order was made in conjunction with others involving case matters, which are sealed due to juveniles being involved. Collier told News Channel 11 he was not sure when the original gag order was put down.

Wells confirmed to News Channel 11 back in July that their older sons were taken by Child Protective Services, but he wouldn’t give the reason.

News Channel 11 reached out to the court-appointed attorneys for the Wells family about why a gag order was issued for a juvenile case since they are normally confidential anyways.

One declined to comment and a response from the other has not been received as of Monday.

A request for context and clarification has also been sent Judge Boyd.

Don Wells was arrested in Hawkins County court Monday morning on a charge of violation of probation. Wells was in court appearing on charges of driving under the influence, improper lane usage, financial responsibility, having an open container and others.

Wells was later seen by News Channel 11’s crew leaving the jail and speaking with his probation officer. He declined to comment on the arrest and release.