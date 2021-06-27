Father, daughter drive almost 90 miles to donate to crews searching for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the search for Summer Wells inches closer to the two-week mark, the community’s spirit of giving hasn’t been dampened.

Even though “overwhelming support” from the community caused Hawkins County Rescue Squad to halt donations for search crews, their plea fell on deaf ears.

People have driven hours to donate water, Gatorade, food and other supplies to help those searching for Summer Wells.

A father and daughter drove around 90 miles from Powell, Tennessee to donate water and give encouragement to the rescue squads.

“Our prayers go out to them, the family and friends,” said Tiffany Mitchell and Kenny Ford. “We just pray that each and every one of them just holds onto Jesus through it all.”

Area churches also banded together to provide food and drinks to those working this weekend.

Summer was first reported missing on June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert the following day, and crews have been searching the surrounding area in Hawkins County since.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For complete coverage of the Search for Summer Wells, click here.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.