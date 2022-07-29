HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter while he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest.

According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the “spell-checked” letter on July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set up for information leading to the location of Summer.

“We wanted to thank everyone who donated to the reward fund in the hopes of bringing our precious daughter back home, and we can assure you she is worth everything to us and more as she loves everyone, is blameless, and deserves to be in school with her peers becoming a young lady,” the letter reads.

The letter went on to state that the Wells family is struggling to consider what Summer may be going through.

“We know those who have donated and so many others feel the same so thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the letter reads.

The letter released by the family concludes with a poem by “Donny Wells.”

The fate of the reward fund lies with the Hawkins County Chancery Court after the Church Hill Rescue Squad, who created the fund, asked the court to take control of it, filing a petition for a declaratory judgment. The rescue squad asked in that July filing to freeze donations into the Summer Wells Reward Fund and for the court to decide how the funds were handled due to concerns regarding certain donors.

Originally, the rescue squad created the fund with the thought that it would expire after six months if Summer was not found. At that point, the money would be donated to the Child Advocacy Center. However, the rescue squad later extended that time to a full year before ultimately asking the court to take control of it.

The letter is not the first attributed to Don Wells that the family has posted to the website. On July 19, a letter addressed “to the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” was released. Prior to that, another letter was released on June 15, exactly one year after Summer’s initial disappearance.

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021. An AMBER Alert was issued the following day and remains in effect.

