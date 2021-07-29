Equusearch Midwest issues statement regarding last weekend’s search for Summer Wells

(WJHL) — An out-of-state search and rescue team that returned to Hawkins County last weekend to search for Summer Wells issued a statement Thursday regarding their search.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Search for Summer Wells

Equusearch Midwest, a volunteer-based team of trained searchers, said its reports from last weekend’s search were turned over to Capt. Tim Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad for him to pass along to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening and Wednesday. The organization also said it was cleared by the sheriff’s office to conduct the search.

Earlier this week, Coup announced that the sheriff’s office would be taking over as the lead agency for orchestrating any additional searches for the missing 5-year-old.

You can read Equusearch’s full statement below: