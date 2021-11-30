Don Wells addresses latest search effort for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After search crews returned to Beech Creek on Tuesday, the father of Summer Wells, Don Wells, discussed the search effort in a video posted to the family’s YouTube page.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that while there were no new developments in the case, searchers wanted to take advantage of the decreased foliage and vegetation that come with the colder months.

“They had a plane flying all day and a drone flying all day,” Don Wells said in the video. “The leaves are off the trees, so they can see a lot better. Hopefully we can find some clues as to what happened to Summer.”

Don Wells said he had not heard anything yet about the results of the search. He also thanked those who searched.

“Thank you TBI and sheriff’s department for all you’re doing and thank you everyone for your prayers and love and support,” Don Wells said.

According to the TBI, crews will resume the search on Wednesday.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.