Community members rush to aid in the search for Summer Wells, potential witness

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells continues, community members are still showing up to the Beech Creek community to do whatever they can to help find her.

Kingsport resident Amy Livesay is one of those that showed up Saturday, looking for some way to help with the search.

“We just come down here to offer if we can go get drinks, food, if we can search, whatever we can do to help,” Livesay said.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are hoping to locate a potential witness in the area of Ben Hill Road around the time Summer Wells went missing. The driver they are looking for drives a Toyota pickup truck.

Livesay said one way she’s helping is by keeping her eye out.

“Everybody and anybody, be on the lookout,” Livesay said. “We’ve been looking out for that Toyota ever since we got the news. Just keep your eyes open.”

First responders say they’ve been grateful for the outpouring of community support during this time, especially when it comes to donations. According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, they’ve received so many donations from people, that on Saturday officials put a temporary pause on taking in any more supplies.

Livesay’s 12-year-old son Amrick Christian also came with her to help with the search for Summer. He said he can’t believe something like this happened so close to home.

“The first thing I thought was where, and why, and just why her,” Christian said. “Just hope she comes back.”

Livesay said she is a mother and grandmother and can’t imagine losing one of her own.

“I have a granddaughter that’s six and just close to her age so just imagine her being gone,” Livesay said. “Praying for her all the time.”

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since the morning of June 16. Search crews have been working each day in the nearby area since her disappearance.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

