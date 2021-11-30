Heavy law enforcement presence returns to Beech Creek to search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have returned to Beech Creek months after scaling back efforts in the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells.

TODAY: TBI agents and Hawkins County deputies are in the Beech Creek area as part of a planned search for five-year-old #SummerWells.



Today, teams will be focusing on overgrown areas that were previously difficult to access due to high grass and heavy foliage. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/SOUXZ8aOZd — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 30, 2021

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) public information officer Leslie Earhart, the return is part of a planned search to take advantage of winter weather.

Earhart emphasized there are no new developments in the Summer Wells case, and the heavy police presence stems from new search efforts as the colder season brings less foliage in the area.

“Today, teams will be focusing on overgrown areas that were previously difficult to access due to high grass and heavy foliage,” Earhart said. “Several other law enforcement agencies are assisting.”

The command center was demobilized in late June as incident commander Tim Coup told News Channel 11 that crews were “scaling back search operations.”

The reopened command center comes as the search approaches the half-year mark since Summer’s June 15 disappearance.

The Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church command center location was originally created as a headquarter for the Summer Wells search efforts.

Specialized search teams traveled from across the country to assist with search efforts in June, including more than 100 agencies from across the state and the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team.

News Channel 11 has a crew on scene Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.