Authorities have received more than 900 tips in the search for Summer Wells

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that it had received 935 tips so far in the search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

The agency posted a new video of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson sharing the status of the investigation into Wells’ disappearance.

#TNAMBERAlert: To date, authorities have received 935 tips in the search for Summer Wells.



In this clip, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson talks about the status of the investigation and what agents and detectives still need from residents.



Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/jyVCHLOKjq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2021

“Right now, everything is still on the table, still trying to find out what happened to Summer,” Lawson said. “Everybody’s still a person of interest. We’re still looking at help from landowners too, to go back and check their trail cameras, their security cameras.”

Lawson said authorities were still looking for the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack who may be a witness. Investigators have stressed that the driver is a potential witness, not a suspect.

Wells was reported missing on June 15 in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County.