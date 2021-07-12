Authorities have received more than 900 tips in the search for Summer Wells

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that it had received 935 tips so far in the search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.
The agency posted a new video of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson sharing the status of the investigation into Wells’ disappearance.
“Right now, everything is still on the table, still trying to find out what happened to Summer,” Lawson said. “Everybody’s still a person of interest. We’re still looking at help from landowners too, to go back and check their trail cameras, their security cameras.”
Lawson said authorities were still looking for the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack who may be a witness. Investigators have stressed that the driver is a potential witness, not a suspect.
Wells was reported missing on June 15 in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Search for Summer Wells