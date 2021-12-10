Summer Wells reward fund reaches nearly $74,000

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has increased to almost $74,000.

This new record comes shortly after the reward fund topped $70,000 in November.

Captain of the Church Hill Rescue Squad Tim Coup says that the bank handling the reward account for Summer Wells provided the following list of donations made to the fund, along with the date they were made.

Courtesy: Church Hill Rescue Squad

The last donation appears to have been made on Nov. 29 for almost $3,000. The names of the people who provided the donations have not been made available.

Donations can be made to the reward fund at Civis Bank branches located in Church Hill, Rogersville and Sneedville or by mailing a check to the Church Hill Rescue Squad at PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN, 37642.

Wells disappeared from her home in the Beech Creek area in Hawkins County in June, and the AMBER Alert for Summer Wells remains active.

Anyone with information on Wells is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.