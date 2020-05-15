Summer Feeding Program: Greeneville City Schools planning to feed kids during month of June, free of charge

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Greeneville City Schools announced its summer feeding program for the month of June, Friday morning.

The school system plans to offer the program to any child, as well as families who live outside of the district, free of charge.

The summer feeding program will run from June 2 to June 30. It will continue every Tuesday. Each Tuesday the school nutrition team plans to distribute five breakfast and five lunches per student, according to a press release by Greeneville City Schools.

The program will be provding the meals through a drive-through meal service. Delivery service will not be available, according to Greeneville City Schools.

Meal pick-up time will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at either Hal Henard Elementary or Greeneville High School.

School Locations:

Hal Henard Elementary School

425 E. Vann Road

Familes are asked to enter drive-thru line at E. Vann Road

Greeneville High School

210 Tusculum Boulevard

Families are asked to enter drive-thru line at Palmer Street off N. College Street

In order to get a head county, the school system asks that those who are considered to be a community member and intends to participate in meal pick-up during June, to fill out their online survey here.

The Greeneville City Schools summer feeding program flyer can be found below: