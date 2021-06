JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking to add to the family? Look no further than the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter, where the Summer Adopt-A-Thon continues until July 3.

All dogs are $35, and all cats and kittens are $15. This adoption fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping, vaccines and flea treatment.

From 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., those looking for a fur-ever friend can stop by the shelter. All adoptions during the Adopt-A-Thon include toys and treats.