Summer 2021: Mall at Johnson City announces outdoor renovations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mall at Johnson City announced exterior renovations are coming to the property within the next few months.

According to a release, the mall will soon feature new greenspace, outdoor seating, firepits, yard games and more.

The Mall at Johnson City’s General Manager, Ashley Grindstaff, said in part, “With the addition of a community greenspace which allows us to host exciting outdoor events and activations throughout the year, along with our many unique and market-exclusive retailers and dining options, The Mall at Johnson City is well positioned for long term success.”

During construction “Entrance B” at the mall will be closed. The release said people can still enter through one of the upper or lower level entrances.

The exterior renovations coming to the Mall at Johnson City are as follows:

New greenspace to serve as an outdoor gathering area for numerous events and activations throughout the year;

New outdoor seating, fire pits, and festive lighting to create the ultimate hangout space;

Yard games and activities to provide a fun space for play; and

Space to feature the best food trucks around, further enhancing the guest experience with event-friendly food and beverage options.

The renovations are expected to be completed by summer 2021, according to the release.