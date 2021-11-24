Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department holding Christmas tree sale

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the 17th year in a row, the Sulphur Springs Fire Department is offering Christmas trees for sale to the public.

The department will be selling Fraser fir trees, wreaths, and live balled and burlap Norway Spruce trees.

The department states that trees will be cut and trimmed to the customers liking before they leave the lot and offer free tree balling, local delivery and unloading.

Wreaths will begin at $10, Garland at $1 per foot. The balled and burlap Norway Spruce trees will start at $100 while the Fraser firs will begin at $25 and increase in price from there.

Complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes will also be available for guests as they browse the selection of trees and wreaths.

Courtesy: Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy: Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

The department states they have around 300 trees in stock.

The lot will open Friday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. and also be open the following Monday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

According to the Sulphur Springs Fire Department, this fundraiser will help them keep the department open and running.

The tree lot will be located at 1309 Gray Station Road in Sulphur Springs.