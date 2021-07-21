Sullivan, Washington County Schools release COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

(WJHL) — Sullivan County and Washington County, Tennessee school officials announced their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

Face masks will be optional for students of both school systems. Washington County Schools will continue to provide personal protective equipment, or PPE, as requested. Sullivan County Schools says it does not plan to issue a mask requirement, but officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the community and may modify current plans.

Both school systems are asking parents to screen their students for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to sending them to school.

You can read Sullivan and Washington county’s guidelines below. Click here if the PDFs below do not appear.

Sullivan County Schools

Washington County, Tenn. Schools