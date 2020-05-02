Sullivan South students honor senior class with parade, other 3 schools turn on lights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seniors in Sullivan County enjoyed the evening under the Friday night lights, even though it’s not football season.

All four high schools honored the 2020 senior class by turning on the lights on the athletic fields. Sullivan South took it a step forward and held a parade, organized by the student body leaders and the school.

“Yeah we thought why not try to do one more thing for the seniors you know make it special, it’s about the best we could do considering all the rules and everything going on right now,” Sullivan South senior Colby Light said.

