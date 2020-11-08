Sullivan North High School band auctioned trophies from years’ past

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Less than a year away from the consolidation of three Sullivan County schools, the North Sullivan High School band auctioned over 350 trophies from years’ past.

Participants had the opportunity to win a piece of the school’s history in Saturday’s silent auction, with trophies dating back to 1979, representing 41 years of the band’s history.

News Channel 11 spoke with the brass instructor, who said that although it’s bittersweet, they look forward for the community’s next chapter.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Dylan Renner said. “It is a culture; it is a community, but we are very excited to make new memories and create a new culture with a new fellowship of members. There has been a huge outcry for wanting these trophies, and this is a very easy way to make money for the new school.”

Trophies weren’t the only remnants auctioned; other items included previous color guard flags and uniforms.

All of the profits from the silent auction will go toward new uniforms, instruments and equipment for the new West Ridge High School band next year.