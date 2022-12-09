SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher accused of falsely reporting that he had been stabbed at the school has been suspended without pay, according to Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

Rafalowski confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday that Harold Dalton, a band teacher who had been employed at Sullivan Heights for more than 20 years, had been suspended. Dalton was arrested and charged with false reports after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and found that reported stabbing did not occur.

Dalton, 53, bonded out of jail Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that Dalton had reportedly told police that he had seen two male students acting “suspiciously” in the school Monday. Dalton claimed that when he approached them, one began stabbing him.

However, police reported that surveillance in the area of the school saw no students matching Dalton’s description, and Dalton claimed to not be able to identify either.

The “false” incident, as described by investigators, put the school on hold Monday and resulted in students remaining in their classrooms for hours.