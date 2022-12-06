SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Heights Middle School parents received a call from school administrators the day after a staff member was reportedly injured on school property Monday morning. The automated call specified that the injury was the result of a stabbing.

On Tuesday, Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski told parents that officials first received the call at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, resulting in what administrators at the school system call a hold. The hold at Sullivan Heights saw that all students remained in their assigned classes as authorities responded.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) on Tuesday revealed that the staff member “had small puncture wounds to the stomach area that were consistent with a small hobby knife.”

Rafalowski said the staff member “is doing well at this time” and has not identified the responsible person. Police say that “despite speaking to the staff member multiple times and attempting to learn more about what occurred, it remains unclear how the individual sustained the injuries.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The SCSO previously released a news statement Monday that said authorities “had no evidence to suggest that a student is involved; however, the investigation remains ongoing.”

The full statement from Rafalowski via the automated call to parents is available below.

Dear parents and families, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, we received a call at approximately 11:40 a.m. that we had a Sullivan Heights staff member who had been injured as a result of a stab wound. Sulivan Heights was put on hold, which is our standard for students remaining in place in their assigned class. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department had several officers and detectives report on site. During this time, detectives began an investigation that remains ongoing. As of this time, we have no suspect, and the staff member has not identified the responsible person. Our staff member did suffer stab wounds from an X-acto hobby knife and is doing well at this time. The tool was recovered at the location of the incident. We will continue to cooperate with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, as this is an ongoing investigation. We are most appreciative of their support, expertise and guidance in this situation. Thank you, Evelyn Rafalowski. Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County Director of Schools

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 is working to obtain more information.