BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan East High School’s first-ever head baseball coach, John McKamey, was honored Monday night at a senior night and rededication event for the school’s field.

According to Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare, McKamey not only played a pivotal role in building the baseball field, but he also built the school’s program from the ground up and coached for 19 seasons.

The Sullivan East baseball field was revamped with new turf, and officials took the opportunity to rededicate and name it McKamey Field at Monday night’s event in honor of Coach McKamey.

Sullivan East school leaders thanked Coach McKamey for always believing in students’ potential and making it a personal goal of his to help those in his life.