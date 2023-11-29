BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some Sullivan East High School students spent the evening at Union 41 in Bristol raising money for the Patriot Pride Athletics program.

The event was called “Win Win Wednesday”, where students helped out Union 41 servers, and a portion of proceeds from Wednesday night’s sales benefitted the school’s athletics.

Chef T, the owner of Union 41, told News Channel 11 that the fundraiser was a creative way to give back to a local high school while showing students the ins and outs of the restaurant industry.

“To be able to just spend the time with the students and for them to see that guest dynamic, you know, will hopefully give them some insight into the restaurant industry and what it takes to work in the front of the house and how hard it is and how challenging it is,” she said.

Chef T said she was happy to help some local athletes and Sullivan East athletics.

“This money is going to be used for the athletic department and for whatever it is that they need. So the students are willing to work for it. And so I’m just happy to be able to help.”