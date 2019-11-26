Sullivan East High School students taught budgeting skills during simulation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Sullivan East High School received financial education on Tuesday with the help of an interactive simulation.

United Southeast Federal Credit Union used the Mad City Money simulation to teach students about the importance of budgeting.

Students were given fake identities, jobs and incomes. They then traveled to different stations to make purchases and decisions on how to use their fake money.

Some of the decisions students had to make revolved around what kind of car or house to purchase, whether or not they could afford daycare and what clothing they would choose to buy.

Brooke Samples teaches personal finance, accounting, and business management at Sullivan East High School. “Personal finance, which is now a required course in Tennessee, is the foundation course designed to inform students how choices directly influence occupational goals, future earning potential, and long-term financial well-being,” said Samples. “I am hoping students will see the real-life value in making and sticking with a budget for overall financial well-being.”

The event began at Sullivan East at 8:30 a.m.