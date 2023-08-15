SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan East High School student is hoping to make a name for herself on national television.

Daelyona Woodard, a 9th grader at Sullivan East, recently submitted an online audition for America’s Got Talent. If she makes it past that round of auditions, she will reach the televised portion of the show.

Originally from Indiana, Woodard has been singing publicly since 4th grade, principal Andy Hare told News Channel 11.

“Daelyona loves people and singing. She is extremely excited about the future because she always wanted to see how far and where her singing career could take her,” Hare said.

Woodard is a member of the track & field team and will be a part of the live music program at the school.