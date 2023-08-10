BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan East High School is morning the loss of a teacher.

Colleen Kuderewski was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday morning.

Kuderewski was a teacher at Sullivan East for 28 years.

The entire Sullivan East community is devastated at the news of Ms. Kuderewski’s untimely passing. For over 28 years, Ms. K was the epitome of what all teachers should strive to become. She put every fiber of her being into her students and worked tirelessly to give them the opportunities they needed to find success. She showered us all with an infectious smile and rays of joy every day. Those of us that got the blessing of being her student or colleague are all better people because of her life. She will be missed and remembered forever in our community.

Andy Hare, principal of Sullivan East High School