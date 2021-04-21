Sullivan County woman charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman has been arrested and charged after a reported incident involving her ex-boyfriend.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the 300 block of Sand Bar Road.

At the scene, a man told deputies he was the ex-boyfriend of Erica Wilson, 37, and was there to retrieve his vehicle. He said he had contacted his ex-wife to bring him the key and told her not to pull into the driveway due to threats Wilson had made against her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man said that when his ex-wife and another man arrived to bring him the car key, Wilson walked within 100 feet of them, pointed a gun at them, and fired one shot before going back inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where she was released Wednesday after posting her $5,000 bond.