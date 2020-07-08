Sullivan County volunteer firefighter ‘on leave’ pending investigation

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department is “on leave” pending an investigation.

In a news release Tuesday night, Chief Lance Bellamy said the investigation is regarding a situation that took place in Blountville on July 4 involving a fire department member and use of a fire department vehicle.

“The member involved is on leave and appropriate disciplinary actions are pending upon completion of this investigation,” Bellamy said.

“It is not the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department’s intent to silence or impede a person’s right to peacefully protest,” he added.

No other details were released.

