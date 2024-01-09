BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport-area residents will get a new solid waste transfer station, probably by mid-June, to replace the current outdated facility off of Brookside Lane, Sullivan County announced Tuesday.

The new equipment and center, located at the city’s demolition landfill, are part of a $1.8 million project that will also include a replacement of a similar facility in Bristol. The main upgrades involve trash compactors, with the replacements featuring a more user-friendly design, a conveyor belt to move waste into the compacting area and greater efficiency.

Sullivan County offers transfer stations in both Kingsport and Bristol that are available to all county residents, including those inside city limits. People can drop off household waste and pay a weight-based fee. After compaction, the waste is hauled by trailers to area landfills.

Contracts for both sites have been awarded to Comsa Construction of Gray and are for a total of $737,000. Construction in Kingsport should begin in late January or early-to-mid February and be completed in three to four months.

The work at Bristol will follow the completion of the Kingsport facility.

“The two buildings are pretty much alike,” Sullivan County Solid Waste Director Mark Torbett said. “There are only slight differences, due mainly to where each is located. The new equipment is the same for each station. The largest component when we’re talking about equipment is complete replacement of the compactor.”

The transfer stations also serve businesses, and Torbett said unlike residents, they may see some disruption in service during the work. When the Kingsport construction is underway, the Bristol station will remain open for commercial users and vice versa.

“We’ll be putting signs up at our transfer station in Kingsport, at the intake scales, prior to the start of construction with all the details,” Torbett said.