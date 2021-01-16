Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party to gather donations for frontline workers

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — In partnership with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party (SCDP) will gather supplies and donations geared toward those working the frontlines at drive-thru vaccination sites.

The following items are requested for donation to the vaccination goody bags:

  • homemade muffins or cookies individually wrapped
  • cheese sticks
  • apples and oranges
  • napkins
  • hand and foot warmers

Donations may be dropped off at the Sullivan County Democratic Headquarters at 2530 Volunteer Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

SCDP is also accepting donations at its headquarters for local food banks for the following:

  • cereal, rice and dried beans
  • canned tuna fish or meat
  • canned soup
  • spaghetti sauce and pasta noodles
  • peanut butter
  • canned tomatoes, veggies or fruit
  • mac and cheese
  • baby food
  • diapers
  • spices
  • soap, shampoo, deodorant or toilet paper
  • toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • gluten-free foods and foods appropriate for those with diabetes or food allergies
  • fruit
  • nuts
  • crackers
  • coffee, tea and hot chocolate
  • feminine products
  • organic items for children
  • cooking oils

