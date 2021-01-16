Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party to gather donations for frontline workers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — In partnership with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party (SCDP) will gather supplies and donations geared toward those working the frontlines at drive-thru vaccination sites.

The following items are requested for donation to the vaccination goody bags:

homemade muffins or cookies individually wrapped

cheese sticks

apples and oranges

napkins

hand and foot warmers

Donations may be dropped off at the Sullivan County Democratic Headquarters at 2530 Volunteer Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

SCDP is also accepting donations at its headquarters for local food banks for the following: