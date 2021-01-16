Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party to gather donations for frontline workers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — In partnership with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Sullivan County Tennessee Democratic Party (SCDP) will gather supplies and donations geared toward those working the frontlines at drive-thru vaccination sites.
The following items are requested for donation to the vaccination goody bags:
- homemade muffins or cookies individually wrapped
- cheese sticks
- apples and oranges
- napkins
- hand and foot warmers
Donations may be dropped off at the Sullivan County Democratic Headquarters at 2530 Volunteer Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
SCDP is also accepting donations at its headquarters for local food banks for the following:
- cereal, rice and dried beans
- canned tuna fish or meat
- canned soup
- spaghetti sauce and pasta noodles
- peanut butter
- canned tomatoes, veggies or fruit
- mac and cheese
- baby food
- diapers
- spices
- soap, shampoo, deodorant or toilet paper
- toothbrushes and toothpaste
- gluten-free foods and foods appropriate for those with diabetes or food allergies
- fruit
- nuts
- crackers
- coffee, tea and hot chocolate
- feminine products
- organic items for children
- cooking oils