Sullivan County teacher facing possible termination at school board meeting Tuesday, supporters to gather

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County school teacher and baseball coach is facing possible termination by the school district.

The charges of dismissal come after two incidents pointed out by the school district.

The first was after a parent who complained in early February about an opinion article Matthew Hawn assigned to his Contemporary Issues students by Ta-Nehisi Coats entitled “The First White President,” which the complaining parent claimed painted the former president in a negative light.

Hawn was issued an official letter of reprimand which passed unanimously at the March Board of Education meeting.

Later in March, Hawn faced a second round of reprimands from the school district when, according to officials, he showed a video called “White Privilege,” a spoken word poem by Kyla Jenee Lacey.

The school district wrote to Hawn that though the concept of discussing white privilege and the like during a contemporary issues class is perfectly acceptable, the district administration did not believe some of the terms used in the video were appropriate for high school students.

Hawn faces charges of dismissal at the Tuesday Sullivan County Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook group showing support for Hawn, roughly 50 people are expected to gather to show their support for the teacher at the meeting.

It is unclear whether the public will be permitted to speak on this subject during the public comment section of the board meeting.

He has been tenured at the Sullivan County School District since 2008 and has been teaching Contemporary Issues and coaching baseball at Central High School.

