BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Sullivan County students received a Valentine’s Day surprise of a lifetime.

Abigale and Dean Wilkerson’s mother, Kellee Wilkerson, serves in the U.S. Space Force. Stationed in San Antonio, Texas, she hadn’t seen her children since August.

But that changed on Tuesday when the Wilkersons received a surprise visit from their mom.

Kellee Wilkerson paid a special visit to both Bluff City Elementary and Sullivan East Middle School to surprise the kids.