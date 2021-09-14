Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office wants open dialogue with the community

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the recent climate with police and the community, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) hopes to bridge the gap by hosting community coalitions.

The first meeting was held on Tuesday. The discussion included crime variations within Sullivan County, preventative measures, education, information, and welcoming conversations through feedback.

“The end goal is just transparency and open communication and open doors and just being accessible,” said Jeff Cassidy, sheriff of Sullivan County. “If these people need me, if my citizens in Sullivan County need me they know my door has been open.”

The public now has the option to download the SCSO app. The app includes a list of job applications, current inmates, visiting hours.