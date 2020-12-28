Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office: Woman charged with second-degree murder following shooting

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with second-degree murder following a shooting investigation.

According to a release, Teresa Sherrill, 48, is charged for the death of John Sherrill, 71.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call Sunday just before 9:00 p.m. from 341 Warren Road in Piney Flats in “reference to a shooting.”

“The caller identified herself as Teresa Sherrill and stated that her boyfriend, John Sherrill, had attacked her,” the press release said. “Ms. Sherrill stated that she shot Mr. Sherrill.”

According to the press release, upon arrival, deputies discovered John Sherrill was dead.

The release stated the victim appeared to have both knife and gunshot wounds.

Sherill is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.