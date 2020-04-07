Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam in which callers impersonate deputies

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to the public to not fall for a scam that is circulating in the area.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, scammers have been calling individuals and introducing themselves as members of the sheriff’s office.

The callers have been using actual names of employees at the sheriff’s office, according to Seabolt.

During the calls, the scammers tell people there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty, and they can either send money or go to jail.

Seabolt says another similar scan has also resurfaced, in which individuals are called and told that a family member is in jail and money is needed for bond.

“Under no circumstances will the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office contact anyone requesting money to avoid incarceration,” Seabolt said in an email to News Channel 11.

Captain Seabolt says if you receive one of these calls to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330 and report it.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind residents that when the IRS sends they COVID-19 Economic Impact checks, they will not ask for any personal information prior to receiving it.

Citizens are also reminded that the IRS will not request a payment to receive their stimulus check.