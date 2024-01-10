SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office states the caller is impersonating law enforcement officers, telling citizens that they’ve missed jury duty and that they will be arrested if they do not pay a fine.

“While these phone scams are nothing new, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind

everyone that it will never contact citizens to advise that there is a warrant for their arrest,” the release said. “Likewise, no law enforcement agency will contact a citizen and tell them that they need to pay any amount of money to avoid incarceration.”

The sheriff’s office advises that if someone receives this type of call and they’re not sure of the legitimacy, they should hang up and contact the organization directly to inquire further about the matter.