Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to host community coalitions beginning in September

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community will soon have an opportunity to engage with fellow residents and learn about safety and crime within Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced Monday that it will begin to offer community coalitions to discuss various topics with county residents, which include the following:

Crime variations within Sullivan County

Preventative measures

Education

Information

Community conversations and feedback

SCSO has continued to combat drugs and other crimes throughout the pandemic along with ensuring that schools and other public places remain safe.

The meetings will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Ridge High School auditorium at 380 Lynn Road

Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Piney Flats Fire Hall at 125 Industrial Park Road

Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynn Garden Community Center cafeteria at 257 Walker St.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Heights Middle School auditorium at 1236 Moreland Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indian Springs Elementary School cafeteria at 333 Hill Road

Additional community coalitions will launch in the February and March of 2022. These dates, times and locations have not yet been determined.