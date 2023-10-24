BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event again this year.

It will take place on Halloween at the football field at the former Blountville Middle School, located at 1651 Blountville Boulevard.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

“The SCSO Trunk or Treat event provides a family-friendly atmosphere and a safe environment for children to trick-or-treat,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a release. “We extend the invitation to families in the community to come join us.”

During the trunk or treat event, volunteers and sheriff’s office employees will hand out candy.