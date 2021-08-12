Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to host 2021 Scorpion 5K on Sept. 5

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to run in the 2021 Scorpion 5K on Sunday, September 5.

According to a release from SCSO, the proceeds from the event will be used to buy “much-needed equipment and safety gear for the SCSO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.”

The 5K starts at 6 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 140 Blountville Bypass. Runners will compete for the top three men and women’s spots in each age category. The overall top male and female finisher will be awarded as well.

The release states early registration is $30 and continues through August 27. Registration will be available on the day of the race for $35.

For more information on the event, click here.