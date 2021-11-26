Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in finding missing woman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sought help from the public Thursday night in the search of a woman missing out of Sullivan County.

According to a Facebook post from the office, Christine Smuniewski, 29, spoke to family earlier on Thanksgiving but was later unreachable.

She is believed to be without her medication, the post states.

Investigators said Smuniewski drives a former police car — a 2006 black and white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding Smuniewski’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

