SULLIVAN CO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joseph Michael Sayers, 22, on multiple felony charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sayers’ charges include felony evading, reckless endangerment, and numerous traffic offenses. He has been seen on a blue sportbike with blue rims Monday in the Bluff City, Silver Grove, Weaver Pike area.

If anyone in this area spots Sayers, the sheriff’s office asks that they call 911 and report the sighting.