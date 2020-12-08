Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office prepares for 19th annual Christmas toy drive

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bikes, remote control cars and dolls are just some of the toys the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be giving out at this year’s annual Toys From Cops drive, which will take place Saturday.

The event will provide toys for Sullivan County kids who would otherwise not receive a gift this holiday season.

“Especially this year our unemployment rates are at an all-time high,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “We see the need.”

The drive will take place at Sullivan Central High School’s parking lot between 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for invited guests only.

Sullivan County children without an invite are welcome to attend after 1:30 p.m., as long as they bring a Sullivan County ID.

The sheriff’s office asks those attending to wear a mask and have their trunk empty to receive packages.

Marty Thomas, captain of the office’s auxiliary unit, said due to COVID precautions, children won’t be able to pick out their gifts this year. Instead, the gifts will be pre-packaged.

“You won’t know what you get until you open it up,” Thomas said. “So, that’s going to be our big surprise.”