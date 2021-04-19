Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office personnel receive training on victim notification program

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received training Monday on a program that allows inmates to be tracked anonymously by victims, law enforcement, or any other interested parties.

The Statewide Automated Victim Information Notification (SAVIN) program is available in all 95 Tennessee counties. SAVIN is an inmate tracker for those housed in county jails. Victims can sign up to be notified by phone, text, and email. There is also an app that can be downloaded.

“Say you are a victim of crime, and you would like to know if that individual, once they are arrested and you have registered, when they are going to get out,” said Gary Cordell, the state’s SAVIN coordinator. “Or if they happen to escape, or if they are transferred to another facility. If you register, you can be notified by phone, text or email or all three.”

The service is free and completely anonymous.

“It’s going to give you an opportunity to make arrangements, either by taking actions yourself, or going to a safe house, or maybe getting a restrainer warrant or any number of things,” Cordell said.

The training session in Sullivan County included information on registering and helping victims use the system.

“It gives victims empowerment too, to know that they’ve got that information that is going to come to them,” Cordell said.

SAVIN is only for county inmates, however. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is coming out with their own system in May or June, according to Cordell.

To use the service or find more information about it, visit VINELink.com or call 1-888-868-4631 and follow the instructions to register.