SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced on Tuesday the loss of retired K-9 Drako.

A post from the SCSO on social media stated Drako, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois born in the Czech Republic, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer.

Drako reportedly used his tracking skills in several missing adult and children cases and successfully apprehended numerous wanted suspects. He also assisted in explosive detection countless times during his career, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO asked the community to keep Sgt. Brandon Harer, Drako’s handler, in their thoughts as he mourns the loss of his devoted partner.