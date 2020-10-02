Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Knoxville man arrested after reportedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend from convenience store

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knoxville man is facing charges after reportedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from a Sullivan County convenience store.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified Thursday that a woman had left her residence hours earlier to go to a nearby convenience store. She had not returned home.

Deputies reported the caller told deputies that the female’s vehicle had GPS enabled and it showed the car was at the store.

Deputies responded to the store and viewed video showing the victim arriving at the location before being blocked in by another vehicle.

According to the report, “The driver of the vehicle that blocked the female in was known to be her ex-boyfriend. A verbal exchange occurred between the two parties and the female entered the ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, which then left the parking lot.”

Deputies said the woman had an active order of protection against the man, identified as Michael Vaughn , 42, of Knoxville.

According to the release, Vaughn and the victim were found at a motel in Bristol, Va. by Bristol police officers.

The woman was safely returned home, according to SCSO. Vaughn was taken into custody by BVPD.

“A warrant for Vaughn’s arrest in Tennessee is being obtained in which he will be charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Stalking,” the release stated.

According to deputies, the victim said that “she learned Michael Vaughn had downloaded an app on her phone which would show her location and he had followed her to the convenience store.”