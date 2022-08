BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that a toddler’s death is under investigation.

According to a release, a toddler fell from a vehicle and died Monday afternoon on Morrell Town Road.

The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST) responded to the incident and are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.