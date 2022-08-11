BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb.

The bus driver took immediate action to make sure the students were safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators responded and determined there was no bomb on the bus or any danger to the students.

An investigation is underway.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski also responded to the scene and is managing the school system’s response to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.