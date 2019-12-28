Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash from Friday night.

The crash happened right before 11 p.m. around the 1600 block of Chinquapin Grove Road in Bluff City.

In a statement released to News Channel 11, the Sullivan County’s Sheriff’s Office said, “The single-vehicle crash involved a motorcycle that left the roadway for unknown reasons. Upon leaving the roadway, the motorcycle traveled a distance before striking a tree that resulted in the operator being thrown from the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. The identity of the operator is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.”

